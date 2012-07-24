By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING, July 25
BEIJING, July 25 Unsold cars are piling up on
Chinese dealers' lots as demand slows in the world's biggest
auto market, forcing companies that once commanded premium
prices to offer discounts instead.
China's auto market was so hot a couple of years ago that
someone looking to buy a BMW 5-Series sedan had to pay as much
as one-fifth more than the listed purchase price just to drive
the car off the dealer's lot.
But a sharp slowdown in sales growth since last year has
left a supply glut, hurting luxury brands as well as mainstream
nameplates, both foreign and Chinese. China's economic growth
cooled to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter.
Auto companies rarely disclose detailed data on inventories,
discounts and profitability. Reuters interviewed executives at
three mid- to large-size dealer groups, including one which
operates more than 100 stores across China, and several auto
industry officials, to try to gauge how the slowing economy is
affecting the industry.
BMW stores in Guangdong, an export hub in China hurt by the
euro zone debt crisis, have up to 90 days of stock, more than
double what would be considered normal, and the 5-series now
carries a discount of around $3,900 or 5 percent of its list
price, dealers say.
For Mercedes-Benz, similar pain.
"Our parking lots are full to the gills with unsold cars,"
said a senior executive for a chain of Mercedes-Benz car
dealers. "We cannot go on like this."
He said many Mercedes dealers across China now have 75 to
105 days worth of stock, and his stores have had to
offer discounts of almost 30 percent to tempt customers to buy
Mercedes' flagship S-Class 300 sedan.
Falls in profitability have meant carmakers and dealers are
scrambling to diversify revenue sources. Some are invading
rivals' territory to try to take market share. Others are
developing used car markets and high-margin services like custom
parts and vehicle maintenance and repair.
The inventory problem is in many ways a turning point for a
market where carmakers and dealers were for much of the past
decade able to make much as 90 percent of their profits from the
sale of new cars. And in time, the market may become more like
the United States where most of the money is made via financing,
insurance and after-sales maintenance.
DEGREES OF PAIN
Chinese brands began hurting first, hit last year when
industry-wide auto sales volume growth sputtered to just 2.5
percent, down from 32 percent in 2010 and 46 percent in 2009,
when tax and other government incentives spurred demand. Most of
the incentives have now been cancelled.
Sales weakened for upscale foreign brands this year. In some
cases, the inventory problems seem to have been exacerbated by
aggressive sales goals, industry executives say. BMW,
for example, is aiming to boost its annual China sales volume by
25 to 30 percent this year.
Asked about inventory levels cited by some of its China
dealers, BMW said its average inventory levels were in a
reasonable range although the situation may be different at some
dealers. Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, which has
double-digit sales targets for this year, said its inventory
throughout China is on target and that generally discounts do
not go beyond a target range.
Some luxury brands are at a disadvantage because they lack
domestic production. Nissan's Infiniti, for example, faces
import taxes as well as unfavourable currency rates.
"At least the Germans locally produce some of their cars in
China, and they have a cheap euro," said a top Nissan executive
in Tokyo. "For us, we lose money with most products every time
we make a sale."
This will likely remain the case until Nissan begins
production of some Infiniti cars in China in 2014, added the
executive. He declined to be identified as inventory and
profitability levels are not usually made public.
Mainstream brands are also having to deal with rising
inventories, auto executives and dealers say. Rajeev Chaba, a
Shanghai-based senior sales and marketing executive for General
Motors Co, said average inventory levels for the industry
have swollen to 60-75 days, up from the 30-45 days generally
seen as desirable.
GM executives say their China inventory levels are below the
industry average, although they declined to provide figures.
NEW REVENUE
Although industry-wide sales are seen picking up a notch this
year to 7-8 percent, the slowdown in growth compared to the huge
jumps in 2009 and 2010 has been a wake-up call for automakers
garnering relatively easy profits.
The search for new revenue opportunities has exacerbated a
turf war, accelerating efforts by some foreign automakers to
move outside of the half-dozen regional strongholds built up
around the locations of their local Chinese partners.
Nissan's recent plans for a $785 million manufacturing plant
in the northeastern port city of Dalian is a case in point --
one that puts it in direct competition with Volkswagen AG
and Toyota Motor Corp, which also have
factories in that area. The move is a tit-for-tat response to
Volkswagen's attempts to expand sales in southern China, where
Nissan and other Japanese automakers are strong.
Nissan and Daimler AG are also putting much effort into
developing used-car businesses that so far have had little input
from automakers in China.
Used cars are important in establishing a car's residual
value and can help juice new car sales and build brand loyalty
and China's fast replacement cycle has underscored this need.
According to Nissan, 60 percent of China's new-car buyers
replace their cars after only three years, compared with about
six years for Japanese buyers.
"It is critical to capture those used cars ourselves and
help guide customers to replace them with another Nissan car,"
said Hideki Kimata, a senior sales executive for Nissan.
(Additional reporting by Fang Yan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)