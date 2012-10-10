* September sales down 1.8 percent yr-on-yr
* Last monthly fall was in Nov 2011
* Collapse of Japanese carmakers' sales adds downward
pressure
BEIJING, Oct 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8
percent in September from a year earlier, as Japanese
automakers' sales collapsed, adding to downward pressures from a
slowing economy and rising fuel costs that have weighed on the
world's biggest auto market.
September's was the first monthly fall since January 2012,
raising the risk of a deeper slump which would harm Chinese and
foreign carmakers alike.
A territorial row between China and Japan, which spurred
violent protests in some parts of China last month as well as
calls for boycotts of Japanese products, hammered Japanese car
sales, a shift from which European and South Korean firms have
been the chief beneficiaries.
Industry-wide sales in China, including passenger cars and
commercial vehicles, totalled 1.62 million vehicles in
September, compared with 1.65 million a year ago, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on
Wednesday.
Sales in the first nine months were up 3.4 percent
year-on-year at 14.1 million, according to CAAM.
To encourage demand, the government is likely to launch a
new round of incentives to buy mini vehicles with engines
smaller than 1.3 litres, and heavy trucks in rural areas, the
official journal China Securities News said on Wednesday.
SAIC Motor Corp, Dongfeng Motor Group Co
and FAW Group are the top three automakers in China,
selling 3.28 million, 2.33 million and 1.98 million vehicles
respectively in the first nine months, according to official
data.
SAIC makes vehicles in partnership with General Motors
and Volkswagen AG ; Dongfeng works with Honda
Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and PSA Peugeot
Citroen ; and FAW's partners are Volkswagen and Toyota
Motor Corp.
The backlash against Japanese brands has helped BMW
, whose China sales surged 55 percent in September,
Volkswagen's Audi which gained 20.5 percent, and Hyundai Motor
Co, whose China sales rose 15 percent.