BEIJING, Oct 12 Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers' sales collapsed. Industry-wide sales in China, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, totalled 1.62 million vehicles in September, compared with 1.65 million a year ago, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. --------------------------------------------------------------- September pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,315,600 -0.3 11,269,600 6.9 Vehicles 1,617,400 -1.8 14,092,300 3.4 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in September and year-to-date by manufacturers (units, percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- September pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- Mercedes-Benz 17,660 12.0 152,480 9.0 Audi 35,512 20.5 297,060 31.4 General Motors 244,266 1.7 2,081,812 10.0 Toyota Motor 44,100 -48.9 640,200 4.6 Mazda Motor 13,258 -35.0 148,116 -6.0 Dongfeng 156,271 -21.9 1,673,845 5.0 Nissan 76,066 -35.0 947,346 4.5 Ford Motor 59,570 35.0 428,083 11.0 Honda Motor 33,931 -40.5 469,993 9.5 Great Wall 56,553 54.6 435,195 27.8 SAIC Motor 393,986 4.6 3,305,338 11.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.