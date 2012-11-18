BEIJING Nov 18 General Motors Co. and its
local partners, intensifying competition in China in the
no-frills car market, on Sunday formally opened another plant
for its low-cost Baojun brand.
The plant in the southern China city of Liuzhou is Baojun's
second producing cars priced as low as 40,000 yuan ($6,400).
Much of the competition in China's auto market is focused on
the cheaper end of the market where foreign-led joint ventures
targeting China's emerging middle class are piling pressure on
indigenous entry level manufacturers like Geely and Chery.
By 2013, some 65.6 million household in China will have
annual incomes of 60,000 yuan or more - a level deemed
sufficient for a family to buy a no-frills car, according to an
estimate by U.S. consulting firm Alix Partners.
The latest Baojun opening follows Nissan Motor Co.'s
launch earlier this year of the second of five models
of the no-frills Venucia marque it and its local partner plan to
introduce into China by 2015.
Nissan aims to sell 300,000 Venucia cars a year y 2015.
GM's new plant in Liuzhou, where GM operates as part of the
SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co. partnership, will eventually have
capacity to produce 400,000 cars a year.
GM officials said the plant was likely to produce cars not
just for Baojun but the venture's other low-cost brand Wuling.
It was not immediately clear when the new factory is expected to
hit full capacity.
GM said it has invested 8 billion yuan for the first phase
of construction of the plant, where the Baojun 630, the brand's
first car to hit showrooms last year, rolled off the assembly
line on Sunday.
GM so far has two products for Baojun: the 630 compact
sedan, which has a starting price of 62,800 yuan, and a mini car
called Le Chi.
In addition to GM and Nissan, Ford Motor Co. and Toyota
Motor Corp. have said they are racing to launch
affordable cars in China priced around 60-70,000 yuan.