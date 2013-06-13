BEIJING, June 13 Vehicles sales in China rose
9.8 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
May pct change y-t-d pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM
Cars 1,396,900 9.0 7,261,600 14.7
Vehicles 1,761,500 9.8 9,028,100 12.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
May by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a
year earlier).
--------------------------------------------------------------
May pct change y-t-d pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
General Motors 252,942 9.4 1,331,185 10.6
Toyota Motor 79,000 0.3 340,100 - 8.6
Mazda Motor 13,835 -11.6 71,427 -18.7
Nissan 103,000 2.0 490,300 -8.4
Ford Motor 70,540 45.0 332,467 48.0
Honda Motor 54,564 4.6 255,540 -5.3
Great Wall 62,000 20.0 311,000 34.0
SAIC Motor 404,655 10.0 2,166,682 15.4
Dongfeng Motor 213,701 10.7 999.243 2.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.
Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.
Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.
SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG
VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM
and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.
Great Wall Motor is a major Chinese
indigenous car maker.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI)