(Repeats story first published on Tuesday with no change to
text)
By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI Dec 30 Foreign automakers in China may
struggle to dictate sales goals in the future after dealers
complained to the government that inflexible targets set during
a market boom obliged them to buy too much stock and bear the
brunt of a drop in demand.
Automakers largely stuck to targets throughout 2014, selling
cars to dealers on schedule. But dealers slashed retail prices
and booked losses as sales growth in the world's biggest auto
market halved from the previous year's 14 percent.
"Carmakers have high market expectations. But the reality
is: supply exceeds demand," said Luo Lei, deputy secretary
general of the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).
"In the past, dealers were angry, but dared not speak out.
But now, they have to shout because the situation is getting so
unbearable," said Luo, whose body this month filed a report with
authorities on the practice of transferring stock to dealers.
The report from China's biggest dealer body could help
change the balance of power at a time when automakers are
starting to alter expectations in an economy expanding near its
slowest rate in 24 years.
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
cut their China sales forecasts last month while
executives say Toyota Motor Corp is likely to miss its
2014 goal. Germany's BMW said it expects profit
margins to narrow as the market "normalises" from the growth
spurt of the past few years.
"Carmakers are making a compromise to dealers" in their
worst-ever spat, said Yale Zhang, managing director of
consultancy Automotive Foresight.
"Over the past years, carmakers, especially luxury brands,
have been too aggressive in their quest for China market share.
Now with the problem fully exposed, I expect to see an obvious
slowdown in their pace of expansion next year."
LISTENING
Honda has been helping dealers "adjust" inventories since
the middle of the year, a company spokesman said. Honda's China
sales have fallen every month since July.
BMW China head Karsten Engel said in an interview last month
that the luxury carmaker had "listened" to dealers saying
stockpiles were building up, and that it had started "reducing
wholesale supplies".
The reduction contributed to BMW's sales growth slowing to 8
percent in the third quarter from over 20 percent in the first
half.
BMW in a statement said it is in continuous dialogue with
dealers about all aspects of business development including
targets, and that it is in its interest for dealers to be
profitable.
EXCESSIVE POWER
In its report to the government, CADA said automakers have
"excessive power" as their targets essentially obligate dealers
to buy their cars. That means automakers still earn a profit
whereas dealers suffer "rampant losses" because of an inability
to sell excess stock to consumers, CADA said.
In separate reports, CADA said 30 percent of dealers
profited this year compared with 70 percent in 2010, and that
inventories were equivalent to 1.8 times monthly sales, above
the "alert line" of 1.5. A stockpile of 0.8 times to 1.2 times
is generally considered healthy, industry analysts say.
The Jiangsu Automobile Trade Management Association this
month said 30 of 34 FAW Toyota dealerships in the eastern
province were losing money, partly because they were obliged to
buy a set number of cars from FAW Toyota or face penalty fees.
Toyota venture FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co said in a statement
posted on the Jiangsu association's website that it had lowered
sales targets and slowed the pace of network expansion in
eastern China to protect dealers' profitability.
"For a long period of time, manufacturers have been in a
dominant position," said Chen Ning, deputy secretary general of
the Jiangsu association. "We haven't yet seen any improvements
in dealers' situation. Many of them are still struggling on the
verge of survival."
