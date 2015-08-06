(Adds quotes, context on green car market)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Aug 6 China's industry regulator
ordered automakers to inspect the safety of locally made
environmentally friendly vehicles, saying the tests were
necessary after some battery-powered buses had caught fire.
In a posting on its website Thursday, the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology said automakers had until
Oct. 20 to report their findings.
Most Chinese and global automakers in the mainland are
developing green cars to meet the country's fuel economy
standards that grow increasingly stricter to 2020. They include
BYD Co Ltd , backed by billionaire Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which makes the
country's best-selling "new energy" vehicle the BYD Qin.
The buses that caught fire had safety flaws in their product
design and hidden dangers in their ever day use, the ministry
said. It gave no details about the incidents, but in April, BYD
said an electric bus had caught fire in Shenzhen and that the
automaker had not manufactured that vehicle.
Safety concerns add to the hurdles facing electric car sales
in China, the world's biggest auto market, which also include
"range anxiety" due to lack of charging infrastructure.
In a separate statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the
number of so-called new energy vehicles - a catch-all for
electric, hybrid and fuel-cell driven cars - made in China had
more than doubled this year, but remain a fraction of overall
vehicle production.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Miral Fahmy)