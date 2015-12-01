* Buyers waiting for end of year discounts
* Auto market to grow faster next year
(Adds comments on 2016 market, context)
BEIJING Dec 1 Demand in China's auto market
weakened in November compared with October due to cold weather
and as consumers awaited year-end promotions, an industry
association said on Tuesday.
A monthly survey of dealers showed that inventories rose
last month as a result of weaker demand, Lang Xuehong, a vice
secretary-general for the China Automobile Dealers Association,
told a news conference.
Dealers expect demand to rebound in December, she added.
China's auto market, the world's largest, slowed to a near
standstill this year before rebounding strongly in October after
the government cut taxes on vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres
or below.
Sector watchers are still struggling to discern the full
impact of the tax cut and await official November sales data
from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers next
week. Overall auto sales grew 1.5 percent year-on-year from
January to October.
Xiao Zhengsan, secretary general of the dealers'
association, said the auto market could expand at a faster rate
in 2016 than 2015, agreeing with analyst predictions that car
sales would increase 5 percent next year.
"In next year's market, competition will intensify," Xiao
said. "It has already become a buyers market."
