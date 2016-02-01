(Corrects spelling of "Kirchert" in paragraph four)
BEIJING Feb 1 A former BMW AG executive will
lead the electric car joint venture of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, China's Tencent Holdings
Ltd and China Harmony Auto Holding Ltd, the
company said on Monday.
Carsten Breitfeld, who according to his LinkedIn profile was
until recently a BMW vice president for development of the i8
hybrid sports car, will become chief executive officer of
Harmony Futeng Internet and Intelligent Electric Vehicle
Company, it said in a statement.
Harmony Futeng, launched last March, is one of several
Chinese tech companies trying to develop "smart" and electric
vehicles. These include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
Baidu Inc and Leshi Internet Information and Technology
Corp Beijing, recently rebranded as LeEco.
Harmony Futeng said Daniel Kirchert, a former Nissan Motor
Co Ltd executive, will join as chief operating officer.
Previously, Kirchert headed Nissan's Infiniti joint
venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Corp and before
that he was with BMW's joint venture with Brilliance China
Automotive Holdings Ltd.
China's government is promoting electric vehicles to cut the
smog that frequently envelops cities, helping sales quadruple
last year and turning it into the world's biggest market,
according to officials. Less than 1 percent of passenger cars
now run on so-called new energy.
China's government predicts production of electric and
plug-in hybrid vehicles will grow almost six times to 2 million
annually by 2020.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)