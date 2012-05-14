BEIJING, May 14 Car sales in China rose 12.5 percent in April from a year earlier, more than double the modest pace in March as consumers trickled back to the showrooms ahead of the Labour Day holiday. In April, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and minivans were sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. --------------------------------------------------------------- April pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,276,000 12.5 5,049,100 1.9 Vehicles 1,624,400 5.2 6,417,500 -1.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in April and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- April pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- * Audi 34,221 44.0 124,284 41.4 Mercedes-Benz 15,860 -0.8 70,580 15.0 General Motors 227,217 11.7 972,369 9.4 Shanghai GM 94,101 -2.2 431,309 6.2 SAIC-GM-Wuling 127,362 27.0 517,271 12.6 FAW GM 5,141 NA 22,059 NA Toyota Motor 81,700 68.0 293,200 14.3 BMW 27,197 30.8 NA NA SAIC 367,600 12.6 1,509,094 9.2 Shanghai VW 110,255 10.2 430,143 11.2 Shanghai GM 97,656 -0.1 444,777 8.1 Own brand cars 17,001 32.7 56,636 -2.5 SAIC-GM-Wuling 128,180 26.8 519,931 12.4 Mazda Motor 14,569 -19.0 72,200 7.0 Dongfeng 194,957 8.8 785,709 7.1 PV 156,627 27.3 622,050 16.8 CV 38,330 -31.7 163,659 -18.5 DF Nissan JV 128,816 3.9 522,352 5.8 DF PSA JV 33,156 6.1 142,077 6.8 DF Honda 27,508 -7.6 98,471 5.3 DF Own brand car 4,788 87.3 20,231 102.6 Nissan 112,400 18.3 446,800 13.6 DF Nissan (car) 74,100 33.0 294,600 19.9 Ford Motor 54,881 24.0 176,274 NA CFM (Ford brands) 34,108 30.0 NA NA Jiangling 20,773 16.0 NA NA Geely 36,582 4.8 155,078 33.7 BYD 32,461 NA NA NA S6 5,772 NA NA NA F3 8,216 NA NA NA Honda Motor 62,089 43.2 210,215 6.0 Guangqi Honda 34,581 51.2 111.745 -3.3 Dongfeng Honda 27,508 34.3 99,470 -5.3 Great Wall 47,500 25.1 180,200 14.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes minivans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the Chinese auto industry.