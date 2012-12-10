* China Nov vehicle sales up 8.2 pct yr-on-yr
* Sales decline of Japanese cars eased in Nov vs Sept and
Oct
* Overall Dec sales to pick up on year-end promotions
BEIJING, Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China rose 8.2
percent in November from a year earlier, with the pace of growth
picking up from the previous month as Japanese car makers showed
signs of recovering following a huge slump.
Traffic to the showrooms is likely to pick up in December as
automakers roll out aggressive year-end incentive schemes in a
last-minute effort to achieve their annual sales targets.
"December has been one of the peak selling months for all
automakers. Growth will be quite solid if consumers continue to
trickle back to Toyota and Nissan's showrooms like they did last
month," Sheng Ye, an analyst with industry consultancy Ipsos.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda
Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp all saw their
sales improve in November after slumping in the previous two
months as consumers shunned Japanese brands following a
territorial row between Beijing and Tokyo.
Collectively, Japanese automakers sold 170,200 passenger
cars in China last month, jumping 72.2 percent from October, but
the figure was still down 36.1 percent from a year earlier, data
from the China Association of Automotive Manufacturers (CAAM)
showed on Monday.
Their market share came to 16.6 percent at the end of last
month compared to 17 percent at the end of October and 19.4
percent at the end of 2011.
Industry-wide sales in China, including passenger cars and
commercial vehicles, totalled 1.79 million in November, CAAM
said.
Vehicle sales rose 5.3 percent in October from a year
earlier.
Sales in the first 11 months came to 17.5 million, up 4
percent from a year earlier, with sales for the full year to top
19 million, according to Chen Shihua, director of information
department of CAAM.
The main question for next year is whether auto sales are
going to resume double-digit growth after subdued growth in the
past two years.
Xu Changming, a government analyst with the State
Information Center, is optimistic about a double-digit gain in
2013 as the economy recovers, while Bob Socia, head of General
Motors Co's China operations, expects a "5 to 8 percent"
rise.
"We are pretty bullish on the market overall," Socia said in
a recent interview with Reuters. "SUVs are going to grow,
luxuries are going to grow. We are looking at maybe 21 million
next year."
In November, some non-Japanese automakers profited from the
struggles facing their Japanese counterparts.
Ford Motor's China sales advanced 18 percent in
November, while GM reported a 9.7 percent gain.
Great Wall Motor delivered 39.2 percent
more of its Haval SUVs in the month from a year earlier, picking
up some of the slack left by Honda's once hot-selling CR-V.
Monthly sales of Dongfeng Motor Group Co, a
partner for Nissan and Honda, however, fell 14.2 percent,
although it was an improvement from the 25 percent decline in
October.