SHANGHAI Dec 29 China's southern city of
Shenzhen said on Monday that it would restrict sales of new
cars, joining major cities including Shanghai and Beijing in an
escalating war against smog and snarling traffic.
More Chinese cities are expected to follow suit, adding woe
to China's already slowing auto market, and increasing pressure
on carmakers such as General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG
to accelerate expansion in China's less affluent,
but less crowded western cities.
The government of Shenzhen said through its official
microblog that it would cap the number of new cars to be sold in
the city at 100,000 a year.
Shenzhen is the latest Chinese city to place restrictions on
new car sales, following a similar move earlier this year by
Hangzhou, a city in eastern China, near Shanghai. Other cities
that have placed restrictions include Shanghai, Beijing,
Tianjin, Guangzhou and Guiyang.
Consultancy McKinsey has forecast that by 2020, more than 20
Chinese cities would exceed a burdensome car-density threshold
of 250 vehicles per kilometer of roads, promoting officials to
implement similar car sales restrictions.
