* Jan car sales plunge due to early Lunar New Year break
* Full-year outlook solid but breakneck growth unlikely
* GM, Ford, VW, Nissan see weak sales, Mazda shines
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Feb 9 January car sales in China
declined 23.8 percent from a year earlier, marking the biggest
monthly plunge in more than three years as automakers and
dealers reduced working hours during the lunar new year
holidays, which came earlier than last year.
Sales could regain momentum in February due in part to weak
year-ago sales when the monthly tally was well below the 1
million mark, industry observers say.
"Monthly data are skewed especially in the beginning of each
year because of the Chinese lunar new year holiday," said John
Zeng, director for industry consultancy LMC Automotive Asia
Pacific region.
"In 2011, the lunar new year break was in February. But it
fell in January this year and shortly after the (Western
calendar) new year celebrations. That is really not good for car
sales."
China's 15-day Spring Festival holidays marking the lunar
new year are the country's most important holiday period, and
most companies shut down for about a week so workers can return
to their hometowns to celebrate with relatives.
Industry insiders are divided on the market outlook for the
full year, with forecast growth ranging from less than 5 percent
to well over 10 percent. But few are expecting the breakneck
expansion seen in 2009 and 2010 to recur.
China's once-booming car market cooled to a 5.2 percent gain
last year, after jumping 53 percent in 2009 and 33 percent in
2010.
The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from
the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities'
initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in
major cities, such as Beijing.
"It's very hard to come up with a precise prediction when it
comes to car sales in China. Government policies tend to play a
big role here and can easily drive up or pin down the demand,"
said Sheng Ye, associate research director at industry
consultancy Ipsos' Greater China region.
"But there is no reason to be too pessimistic this year
because of the growth potential in lower tier cities."
Only about 30 out of 1,000 people own cars in the
northwestern provinces such as Gansu and Qinghai, a far cry from
more than 200 in the Chinese capital city, according to Ipsos.
In January, a total of 1.16 million sedans, sport utility
vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on
Thursday.
That compared with 1.37 million cars sold in December, up
4.6 percent from a year earlier, according to CAAM.
In the United States, now the world's second-largest auto
market, sales rose more than 11 percent in January, a
surprisingly robust showing that marked the strongest annualized
sales rate for the industry in nearly two-and-a-half years.
In Japan, car sales turned sharply higher in January, buoyed
by the government's efforts to help its struggling auto
industry, while sales in South Korea shrank on a slowing economy
and a lull during the Lunar New Year holiday.
SALES DECLINES
In China, January was not a good month for most foreign auto
makers.
Ford Motor shipped 30,976 vehicles to its dealers in
the month, down 41.9 percent from a year earlier.
General Motor and Volkswagen AG's car
ventures in Shanghai both reported a rare annual decline for
sales in January.
Nissan Motor and Dongfeng Motor's joint
venture, which vastly outperformed the market in 2011, ended the
month with a 20.4 percent fall from a year ago.
Major Chinese auto groups SAIC Motor and
Dongfeng, which rely heavily on their foreign partners to dress
up balance sheets also suffered.
Dongfeng's January car sales plunged 19.4 percent from a
year earlier, while sales of SAIC, GM and Volkswagen's China
partner dropped 8.5 percent.
Mazda, a small player in China, however, sold 22,740 cars in
the country, up 14 percent.