BEIJING Feb 9 Car sales in China fell 23.8 percent in January from a year earlier to 1.16 million, the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

That compared with a year-on-year rise of 4.6 percent in December 2011 to 1.37 million cars, CAAM data showed.

China's once-booming car market cooled to a 5.2 percent annual gain last year, after jumping 33 percent and 53 percent respectively in 2010 and 2009.

The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities' initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities, such as Beijing. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)