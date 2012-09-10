BEIJING, Sept 10 The diplomatic dispute between
Japan and China over islands both have laid claims to is
affecting sales of Japanese car makers in the world's biggest
auto market, a senior official with the country's official
industry group said on Monday.
Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), told a news conference that
Japanese car sales had slowed in August and he believes it was
related to a recent political dispute between Japan and China.
Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga said last
week that the row over disputed islands in the East China Sea
was having "some impact" on sales of Japanese car manufacturers
as they were having difficulty in holding big, outdoor sales
promotion campaigns.
(Reporting by Xu Wan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)