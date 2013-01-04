* Single-digit growth likely in 2013 - execs
* Japanese carmakers remain the biggest drag
* Restrictions by local governments remain a concern
* Optimists bet on recovering economy, policy expectations
By Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 4 Automakers in China are
bracing for another year of tepid single-digit growth in 2013,
weighed down by sluggish demand for Japanese cars amid a
diplomatic row between the two regional neighbours and
government measures intended to restrict traffic in bigger
cities.
Executives at local and foreign carmakers in China predict
the overall vehicle market will grow 5 to 10 percent this year,
roughly in line with 2012, when demand was hit by a slowing
economy and rising fuel costs.
Japanese carmakers will likely continue to struggle in 2013
after they saw their China sales plunge by about half in 2012
after anti-Japanese protests and boycotts of Japanese goods
broke out in mid-September over a territorial dispute between
the two governments.
"Japanese brands have been handicapped by the turmoil in the
relationship between Japan and China. It's very difficult for
one company to see how much this is going to damage the
long-term prospects of Japanese companies," Carlos Ghosn, chief
executive of Nissan Motor Co, told reporters in a
year-end briefing in Tokyo.
"What we know today is we are still down to last year.
Obviously, the impact is reducing, (but) it's still
significant...Will it go ever to zero? I don't know," he said,
adding he forecasts the overall China market to grow at a
similar pace to 2012.
Half of a dozen senior industry executives in China expect
the vehicle market grow at a single-digit pace this year,
according to a recent poll conducted by an industry portal,
gasgoo.com. The other half predict the market to grow by around
10 percent.
John Lawler, chairman and CEO of Ford Motor's China
operations, has forecast 5 to 10 percent in the overall market,
while Bob Socia, head of General Motors Co's China
division, has said it was likely to grow by 5 to 8 percent.
During the first 11 months of 2012, overall vehicle sales
rose 4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
December has traditionally been a strong month for sales so
analysts predict growth for the whole of 2012 will likely be
around 5 to 6 percent.
The market grew 46 percent in 2009 and 32 percent in 2010,
thanks mainly to government incentives that expired at the end
of 2010. Growth fell to just 2.5 percent in 2011.
Adding to sluggish the performance of the Japanese
manufacturers, further initiatives by local governments to
restrict car sales to help ease the worsening traffic gridlock
is likely to weigh on the overall market.
So far Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Guiyang in
southwestern China have cut the number of license plates they
issue. In Guangzhou, the measure, which was introduced in
August, will cut annual vehicle sales by a third.
"Even a small city like Guiyang did it, so I won't be
surprised if other cities follow suit sooner or later," said
John Zeng, Asia Pacific director for industry consultancy, LMC
Automotive.
Despite some headwinds, Zeng forecast passenger car sales to
grow 10.2 percent in 2013, up slightly from around 7 percent as
of end-November 2012. He says if it were not for the struggles
of the Japanese makers, the market could grow as much as 13
percent.
Optimists argue that in addition to a recovering economy and
pent-up auto demand in inland cities, China's new top leadership
could introduce stimulus measures to spur domestic consumption
that would help boost auto demand.
"There are reasons for such optimism. Whatever the market
ends up with this year, I do expect an improvement of 3 to 5
percent above that," said Bill Russo, a senior adviser at Booz &
Co.