* Little known Panda New Energy places $12 bln order for EVs
* China encouraging tech firms to get into auto sector
* Aim to make EVs mass-market alternative to petrol cars
* But is Beijing backing the right green-car technology?
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Jan 7 The Swedish automaker once known
as Saab has emerged as part of China's push to make electric
vehicles a mass-market alternative to petrol cars, after getting
a $12 billion order for EVs.
Chinese-owned National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) - the
company that acquired Saab's assets, though not its name - said
it received an order for 250,000 EVs in December from a little
known Chinese company. The size of the deal -- and the sketchy
information about the companies involved -- prompted some
initial scepticism in the industry over its feasibility.
Yet NEVS is one of a group of Chinese-funded start-ups that
aim to capitalize on disruption in the auto industry as
governments around the world create regulatory incentives for
electric or hybrid vehicles. Beijing has created a range of
incentives to both attract technology-oriented firms into the EV
sector and get the public to buy them.
NEVS $12 billion order for EV cars came from a Beijing-based
start-up called Panda New Energy Co.
Jiang Dalong, a 51-year-old Chinese-born businessman who
acquired Saab in 2012, said the deal with Panda New Energy
requires little upfront money from the start-up. Panda said it
plans to lease the cars for commercial fleets, such as taxis and
courier services.
Jiang owns 43 percent of NEVS, based in Trollhattan, Sweden,
through his Beijing-based company, National Modern Energy
Holdings. The city of Tianjin has a 30-percent stake through
Tianjin Binhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area. The rest is
owned by Beijing State Research Information Technology Co and
Teamsun Technology Co, an information-technology
company.
The Chinese-born, Swedish businessman sold his bio-power
generation business in China to help fund and focus on NEVS.
Jiang said he sees a big opportunity for the technology
given the enormous policy help Beijing has lined up for it.
"China is going to be the world's biggest market for
electric cars," Jiang said in an interview in his office in
Beijing. "China has no choice. They have to wean themselves from
conventional gasoline combustion cars," he added, describing the
recent sharp uptick in air pollution levels in China's capital
as "terrible" and "crazy".
"Big existing automakers are too big. They cannot stop
producing conventional gasoline combustion cars. But we can ...
switch to new energy cars."
LOW ENTRY BARRIER
Beijing's new green car policy is based on the idea that a
low entry barrier for electric car technology will allow
late-comers to the automotive industry to close a competitive
gap with global rivals who have a century's head-start in
traditional combustion engines.
China, a major oil importer and blighted by air pollution,
has offered generous incentives to the public to buy green cars
and forced global automakers to share their EV technology.
The policy has helped spawn more than a half-dozen
Chinese-funded EV startups in and outside China, whose financial
backers includes Baidu, Alibaba,
Xiaomi and Tencent, as well as
LeTV, a streaming video and Internet television
provider.
Start-up electric car venture Faraday Future, funded by
Chinese Internet billionaire and LeTV founder Jia Yueting, on
Monday previewed a technology-heavy concept race car.
California-based Faraday hopes to develop it into a range of
battery-powered vehicles that can challenge luxury rivals such
as Tesla Motors Inc. in the growing market for electric
cars.
Jiang said NEVS is exempt from China's regulations requiring
a foreign automaker to have a local partner because it plans to
produce only electric cars for sale in China.
Jiang said NEVS is building an EV factory in the northeast
coastal metropolis of Tianjin. He said he expected to soon get
an auto manufacturing license to start producing EVs for Panda
New Energy.
FINANCING THE DEAL
Panda New Energy, which is funded by a Beijing investment
fund called Hasun Asset, won't have to pony up the whole $12
billion for the cars, according to Jiang and Panda's Sun Wei.
The two executives said Panda New Energy will pay NEVS for
the cars from a four-to-five-year stream of revenue it expects
from leasing those 250,000 EVs. All Panda New Energy will have
to come up with is a deposit as little as 10 percent, Jiang
said.
Panda New Energy initially expects to receive an
all-electric minibus that seats 38 passengers and an electric
commercial van. Jiang said production of the minibus and the MPV
cars are due to start gradually in 2016 at the Tianjin factory,
which he said is already half-completed.
Over the next four to five years, Panda New Energy will buy
50,000 minibuses and 50,000 courier vans, Jiang said. Sun said
courier service companies in China ,such as one run by 58.com,
will use the commercial vans .
The rest of the deal - 150,000 vehicles - are all EVs based
on the Saab 9-3, a sedan. Panda New Energy plans to lease them
to taxi-like chauffeur service companies.
Jiang said NEVS plans to start shipping those EV sedans to
Panda New Energy in 2017. The sedans will be assembled at the
Tianjin factory.
LARGEST EV MARKET
Government subsidies and other measures helped all-electric
car sales soar nearly five-fold in China to 113,810 in the first
10 months of 2015. That puts China on track to soon overtake the
United States as the largest market for electric cars.
It is unclear, however, how competitive China's new EV
startups will be.
"Even if technical hurdles can be overcome, Tesla has
significant first-mover advantage, especially in terms of
branding and share of mind as an innovator in the industry,"
said James Chao, Asia-Pacific managing director of consulting
firm IHS Automotive. "Others who come later risk being seen as
lagging followers by consumers."
The chief executive of an auto company, who did due
diligence for possible investments in China's automotive start,
said he decided against it.
"Those startups perhaps have talent good enough to design
and engineer electric cars," he said. "But they lack the full
breadth of expertise, which includes being able to procure a
full range of components and systems to commercialize their
design and manufacture them properly, and that's not easy."
A key question remains over whether the battery-powered EV
is the right path for the future.
Japan and its automotive firms, for example, are jostling
for supremacy in how future electric cars should generate power.
Unlike China, which is pushing for battery-powered cars, Japan
is betting on other sources of electricity, including hydrogen
fuel cells.
"I could see the attraction of heading into Tesla territory
now, but I am not sure if the herd is following the right
horse," IHS's Chao said.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing. Additional
reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)