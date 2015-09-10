BEIJING, Sept 10 China should consider easing limits on the number of licence plates issued in major cities to "rescue" the weakening domestic car market, the head of the country's auto manufacturers association said on Thursday.

Issuing 500,000 more plates could push up the overall market - the world's biggest - by 2 percent, wrote Dong Yang, Secretary General Dong Yang of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), on his official blog.

Seven of China's most populous cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, currently limit the number of plates issued in city lotteries in a bid to reduce often heavy pollution and traffic congestion. Only those with plates are allowed to buy cars, and some wait months or years to win a plate in the lottery.

But with China's auto market growing at an anaemic 0.4 percent year-on-year for January to July, Dong said there is wide discussion of what measures the government should be taking to shore up the market.

"From my layman's view, in cities that limit purchases, automobiles already are not a market economy, they are a planned economy," Dong said. "Releasing more plates won't give rise to volatility like in a market economy."

Dong said he does not support current measures to help the market, including the reduction of taxes on cars, saying it would create market volatility.

CAAM is set to release overall sales data on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)