* NDRC investigating if carmakers set prices for dealers -
industry body
* Industry body collecting data on prices, profit margins
* Says researching imports and foreign cars made locally
with Chinese partners
* Research is being done for NDRC - industry body
* NDRC has launched spate of probes into pricing
By Samuel Shen and Michael Martina
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 13 A Chinese automotive
association is collecting data on the price of all foreign cars
sold in the country for a government agency that has fined
companies for price-fixing in sectors ranging from milk powder
to jewellery, officials at the industry body said.
The China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) has been
doing the research for the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) since last year, said Luo Lei, deputy
secretary-general of the association.
Luo said the NDRC was investigating whether carmakers were
setting a minimum retail price for dealers in China, which
lawyers said could contravene the country's 2008 anti-monopoly
law. The world's largest auto market is a key source of revenue
for many foreign companies and such scrutiny would be unwelcome.
The NDRC, which is responsible for enforcing anti-trust
rules on pricing, declined to comment, but lawyers said it was
common for the commission to seek information from industry
bodies before launching a formal investigation.
Executives at foreign carmakers said they were not aware of
any research being conducted by CADA, which represents car
dealers across China, or an investigation by the NDRC.
Luo said the association was looking at imported cars along
with vehicles produced by foreign companies in association with
local partners. "We're looking at all brands, including those
imported and those made by domestic JVs," Luo told Reuters in a
telephone interview, declining to say exactly when CADA began
its research, when it might finish or why it had taken so long.
"We see there's a big difference in the prices of imported
cars in China and their overseas prices. We're looking into
that."
Another CADA official, who declined to be identified because
she was not allowed to speak to the media, said the association
was collecting data on overseas and domestic prices of different
brands of cars as well as information on profit margins, costs
for carmakers and various taxes levied on vehicles.
The official Xinhua news agency said in an editorial late
last month that foreign carmakers were reaping exorbitant
profits selling imported luxury cars in China and should face an
anti-trust investigation.
It said some imported cars were twice as expensive in China
than in overseas markets. Among those it singled out were
Volkswagen's luxury division Audi and BMW.
BMW's office in China declined to comment on any possible
NDRC investigation. Audi's office in the country did not respond
to a request for comment on such a probe.
AUTOMAKERS SURPRISED
Foreign carmakers and their local partners control around
three-quarters of the overall Chinese market. Imports are
generally luxury vehicles, accounting for 5.7 percent of total
car sales last year.
China has become a key market for luxury carmakers, with 2.7
million expected to be sold each year by 2020, overtaking the
United States as the world's leader in the segment.
Luo said his association had sought data from dealers as
well as carmakers, but he declined to comment further on how
CADA was getting its information.
"This news has come out of nowhere as far as I'm concerned,"
said an executive at a global carmaker, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. "If it's true,
it could be that the investigation's real target is just a few
specific companies."
Tariffs on cars brought into China from abroad are 25
percent for any type of car. On top of that there is a
value-added tax of 17 percent and a consumption tax, which
depends on the engine size, something Luo acknowledged. "Of
course, there are tax issues here ... and high profit margins
don't necessarily mean a monopoly," Luo said.
Both foreign and local carmakers wield greater power in
China over the sale of their vehicles compared to other
countries because of relatively lax rules that govern
manufacturer-dealer relationships.
Setting a suggested retail price by carmakers is a common
practice in China, the United States and other major markets.
But the NDRC has shown it will go after companies that fix
prices. Last week it fined five foreign milk powder producers
and one local firm a total of $110 million for anti-competitive
behaviour.
It said those companies broke the anti-monopoly law by
effectively setting prices for retailers. They used contracts,
direct and covert fines and rebates, as well as control over
supply to get retailers to comply, the NDRC said.
On Monday, the official China News Service said the NDRC had
fined five domestic jewellers $1.7 million after an
investigation showed they had fixed the price of gold and
platinum jewellery.
The NDRC is also investigating 60 foreign and local
pharmaceutical firms. That probe has yet to conclude.