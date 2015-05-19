BEIJING May 19 International automakers are
slashing prices for vehicles they sell in China in response to a
slowdown in demand that threatens the industry's rich profit
margins.
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co cut prices
on Chinese models late last week, following moves by Volkswagen
AG last month to increase discounts on several
popular vehicles.
"Pricing adjustment is part of what we need to do every
day," GM China chief Matt Tsien told Reuters. "The market is
softer than it has been in the past."
Analysts said unusually big price cuts - by as much as a
fifth - by GM and its rivals point to longer term challenges as
Chinese consumers increasingly resist paying double or triple
the prices charged for similar or identical cars in the United
States and Europe.
At the same time, automakers are adding more production
capacity to the world's largest auto market by sales volume,
despite a sharp slowdown in sales growth.
GM's price cuts came in the wake of a year-on-year
contraction in its China sales in April. Sales for GM and its
Chinese joint ventures slipped by 0.4 percent last month, as
demand in its largest brands all fell. Sales of its Wuling,
Buick and Chevrolet brands declined 5.1 percent, 8.5 percent and
5.6 percent, respectively.
"This is a permanent move downwards in pricing," said James
Chao, Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific managing director at industry
consultant IHS Automotive. "There are few signs of the trend
letting up."
GM last week cut prices on 40 different models. In one case,
GM and joint venture partner SAIC Motor reduced the
price of certain Chevy Captiva SUVs by 53,900 yuan ($8,687.80),
or 20 percent, to 209,900 yuan. GM said it cut the price of the
Captiva - an ageing model due to be refreshed - because it was
much more expensive than rivals like the Nissan Xtrail.
Chinese shoppers "know more and more that they are not
getting a fair price on a given car, compared to their
counterparts in the U.S. and elsewhere," said Yale Zhang, head
of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automotive Foresight.
Ford on Friday cut the price of the Ford Explorer SUV
by 40,000 yuan, or more than 8 percent. In April, VW and SAIC,
also joint venture partners, and China FAW Group
Corp, began offering discounts, interest-free loans
and other deal sweeteners to boost sales of Volkswagen brand
models.
Tsien said GM is aiming to maintain its operating profit
margins at 9 percent to 10 percent, even as the Chinese market
matures, in part by tilting sales even more toward sport utility
vehicles and luxury cars.
"To expect that every quarter you are going to have
double-digit growth ... I don't think that is where the overall
industry is headed," he said.
The sales slowdown could exacerbate a growing imbalance
between capacity and demand, said Chao, the IHS analyst.
"Capacity additions by automakers are coming on stream right
now and in the next few years, just as the market has started to
see some real weakness," he said. "It is all worrisome."
($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Beijing; Editing by
Christian Plumb)