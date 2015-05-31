BEIJING May 31 A trial programme allowing
unauthorised dealers to sell imported cars will be extended to
the northern city of Tianjin, China's state media said on
Sunday, as the government moves to rein in high-end car prices.
Cars sold by unauthorised dealers are often cheaper than
those sold by dealerships which are authorised by car companies,
but come with little or no after-sales service or quality
guarantee.
The so-called "parallel imports" scheme was first launched
in Shanghai's free trade zone in February.
The programme will be extended to Tianjin in June, the
overseas edition of the People's Daily, the ruling Communist
Party's official newspaper, said.
There is already a flourishing grey market in imported cars
centred around Tianjin.
Publicly, Beijing says its pilot scheme will promote
competition and give consumers more choice, but people close to
policymakers say it is one of several measures aimed at lowering
car prices in China, which are far higher than elsewhere.
For the luxury car marques such as Audi, BMW
and Mercedes-Benz, the move to rein in
prices comes on top of weakening sales growth in the world's
biggest market, tensions with dealers, and a recent price fixing
probe.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)