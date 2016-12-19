BEIJING Dec 19 A China Central Television
(CCTV) report on Sunday highlighted complaints by the country's
safety watchdog this year that some imported brake pads destined
for vehicles sold by global automakers, including Volkswagen AG
and Toyota Motor were found to be faulty.
Leading foreign firms in China have sometimes been hit by
consumer backlash after CCTV segments, with Volkswagen being
targeted last year in two separate investigations.
The near 20-minute report cited the General Administration
of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), which
issued statments in March and May, saying that of 467 shipments
inspected, 226 shipments contained sub-standard brake pads.
While more than 60 brands were involved, nine foreign
automakers and one supplier were found to have issues with 10 or
more shipments, CCTV said. These included VW, Audi AG,
Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, BMW AG,
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor Co
, Kia Motors Corp, Geely-owned
Volvo and parts maker Textar.
The automakers did not respond immediately to request for
comment. Textar could not be reached for comment.
The report cited a wide range of issues from potential brake
failure at high temperatures to improper labelling.
A central government official last week warned that a U.S.
automaker could be penalized for monopolistic behaviour,
sparking fears that China could be using the investigation to
retaliate for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments
questioning the "One China" policy.
China has not released further details on the anti-trust
investigation since the official made the comments in
state-owned China Daily last Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)