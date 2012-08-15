CANBERRA Aug 15 An Australian importer has
recalled 23,000 cars made by China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
and Chery Automobile Co after
deadly asbestos fibres were found in engines and exhaust
gaskets, Australia's consumer watchdog said on Wednesday.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said it was monitoring the recall and had asked the importer,
Ateco Automotive, to replace affected components in the cars.
Dealers were also asked to stop selling the affected cars.
Asbestos is a prohibited hazardous substance in Australia,
which has banned the importation or use of it since 2004.
Both Great Wall and Chery are leading indigenous carmakers
in China and sell budget cars in the Australian market.
A safety investigation into the pair's products was sparked
after Australian Customs and Border Protection officers detected
asbestos in imported spare parts.
A spokesman for Ateco said the company was disappointed with
the finding and had been assured by Great Wall and Chery that
production had been halted and measures put in place to fix the
problem.
"We do have a letter of apology from the most senior levels
of Great Wall management," the spokesman said.
Both Great Wall and Chery are trying to expand their
operations outside of China to raise sales and enhance their
brand images.
Great Wall earlier this year signed a contract with
privately held CODA Automotive in the United States to develop,
build and sell an entry-level electric vehicle for the North
American, Chinese and European auto markets.
Great Wall has also targeted Europe, opening its first
European factory in February as part of its strategy to lift
sales in the region.
Chery, which acquired Volvo in 2009, has also said it is
looking to export made-in-China cars to Western Europe.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)