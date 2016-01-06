BEIJING Jan 6 China is considering broadly
easing producer-imposed restrictions on auto dealers,
potentially allowing a single dealership to sell rival brands, a
move that could boost car retailers' competitiveness as the
country's economy slows.
Auto manufacturers could no longer forbid their dealers from
selling cars from rival brands, according to the draft rules the
Ministry of Commerce posted on its website on Wednesday for
public comment.
Under the proposed rules, dealers would have to tell their
customers if they haven't obtained permission from manufacturers
to sell a certain brand of cars.
The new rules would offer dealers increased protections and
flexibility to operate at a time when China's slowing economy
has forced many dealers to discount heavily, even to the point
of selling new cars at a loss, to stay competitive.
"The dealers are the first to cry," a manager for one of
Volkswagen AG's China ventures told Reuters last
year when sales were declining.
The Chinese economy continues to falter with a private
survey showing on Monday that factory activity shrank for a 10th
straight month in December.
The draft rules would protect dealers from being dumped by
manufacturers, who would be required to authorise dealers for at
least five years at first and for three-year periods thereafter.
Manufacturers also wouldn't be able to set fixed sales
quotas or limits on dealer inventory, unless both sides agree in
the authorisation agreement. Dealers can also sell cars and
parts to each other.
The rules also extend additional protections to consumers,
forbidding force selling of insurance, selling above marked
prices or charging excess fees.
China's auto market is expected to have grown 3 percent in
2015, with the chief of China's automakers association
forecasting 5-7 percent growth for 2016.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)