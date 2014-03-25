BRIEF-Home Product Center reports qtrly net profit of 1.05 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.05 billion baht versus 866.2 million baht
BEIJING, March 25 China's eastern city of Hangzhou said on Tuesday it will start restricting car sales from Wednesday, joining major cities including Shanghai and Beijing in the fight against snarling traffic and heavy smog in the world's largest automobile market. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wang Lan)
* Qtrly net profit 1.05 billion baht versus 866.2 million baht
April 24 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd