BEIJING Savari Inc, a U.S. maker of sensors for autonomous driving, on Tuesday said China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS), has agreed to manufacture and distribute Savari's sensors in China and some Southeast Asian markets.

California-based Savari did not disclose financial terms in a statement announcing the deal.

Savari makes V2X sensors that connect vehicles to other vehicles and infrastructure, a critical component for self-driving car functions.

The company also said a self-driving test project in Shanghai will equip more than 10,000 vehicles with Savari sensors.

(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)