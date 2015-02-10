BEIJING Feb 10 Automobile sales in China totalled 2.32 million in January, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, an industry association told reporters on Tuesday.

That's down from 12.9 percent growth on-year in December.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said last month that it expects 2015 China auto sales - both passenger cars and commercial vehicles - to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million, roughly equal to last year's rate of growth and keeping pace with the expected increase in GDP for this year. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)