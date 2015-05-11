BEIJING May 11 The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said national vehicle sales dropped to 2 million in April, down 0.5 percent from the same month a year earlier, as a slowing economy continues to weigh on the domestic auto industry.

The April decline compares with a modest 3.3 percent year-on-year rise in March, and a 0.2 percent drop in February.

At a news briefing in Beijing on Monday, CAAM said sales increased 2.8 percent in the first four months of 2015, compared with the same period a year earlier. That was below a 3.9 percent rise in the first three months.

CAAM in January said it expects sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year. But it told reporters in April that annual sales could grow less than last year's 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)