BEIJING, July 10 Auto sales in China fell 2.3
percent in June from a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles, an
industry association said on Friday.
That compares with a 0.4 percent decline in May and a 0.5
percent drop in April.
Sales increased 1.4 percent in the first half of 2015
compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.
CAAM in January said it expects combined sales for passenger
and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this
year but told reporters in March that sales could grow slower
than last year's 6.9 percent.
