BEIJING Oct 13 Vehicle sales in China rose 2.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 2 million vehicles, an industry association said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 3 percent decline in August and a 7.1 percent slide in March.

Sales increased 0.3 percent in the first nine months of 2015 compared to the same period a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

With consumer sentiment hurt by slowing economic growth, the association said last month there was a chance that auto sales could fall this year, which would mark the first annual decline since the market first took off in the late 1990s. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)