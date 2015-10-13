BEIJING Oct 13 Vehicle sales in China rose 2.1
percent in September from a year earlier to 2 million vehicles,
an industry association said on Tuesday.
That compares with a 3 percent decline in August and a 7.1
percent slide in March.
Sales increased 0.3 percent in the first nine months of 2015
compared to the same period a year earlier, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in
Beijing.
With consumer sentiment hurt by slowing economic growth, the
association said last month there was a chance that auto sales
could fall this year, which would mark the first annual decline
since the market first took off in the late 1990s.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)