BEIJING Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China rose 20
percent in November from a year earlier to 2.5 million vehicles,
an industry association said on Thursday.
The increase was the largest since October 2013 and compares
with an 11.8 percent rise in October and a 2.1 percent increase
in September.
Sales rose 3.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015
compared with the same period a year earlier, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in
Beijing.
The second month of strong gains confirms that a government
tax cut on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or less is driving a
rebound in the world's largest auto market, which was at risk of
contracting this year amid slowing economic growth.
