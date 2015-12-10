BEIJING Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow 5-7 percent year-on-year in 2016, the head of China's auto manufacturers association told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said that auto sales would rise around 3 percent year-on-year in 2015, meeting the association's forecast. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)