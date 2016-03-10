BEIJING, March 10 Vehicle sales in China fell
0.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 1.6 million
vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said
on Thursday.
That compares with 7.7 percent year-on-year growth in
January, and a 15.4 percent rise in December.
For the first two months of 2016, sales grew 4.4 percent
compared with the same period a year earlier, the association
said at a briefing in Beijing. In January it said it expects
vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)