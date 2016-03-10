BEIJING, March 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 0.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 1.6 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

That compares with 7.7 percent year-on-year growth in January, and a 15.4 percent rise in December.

For the first two months of 2016, sales grew 4.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, the association said at a briefing in Beijing. In January it said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)