BEIJING, April 12 China's automakers association said on Tuesday it is confident that vehicle sales will increase 5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2016.

Deputy Secretary-General Yao Jie of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers made the remark at a monthly press briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)