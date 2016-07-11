BEIJING, July 11 Vehicle sales in China rose
14.6 percent to 2.1 million units in June compared with last
year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on
Monday.
That's the highest monthly growth since December 2015,
topping a 9.8 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 6.3 percent
increase in April.
In the first half of 2016, sales grew 8.1 percent as
compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales
to grow 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen
Coates)