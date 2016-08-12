(Corrects 1st paragraph to say "fastest monthly growth rate in
three-and-a-half years", not "more than two-and-a-half years")
BEIJING Aug 12 Vehicle sales in China rose 23
percent to 1.9 million units in July from a year earlier, the
fastest monthly growth rate in three-and-a-half years, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.
That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013,
topping a 14.6 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 9.8
percent increase in May.
In the first seven months of 2016, sales grew 9.8 percent as
compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales
to grow 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)