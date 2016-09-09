BEIJING, Sept 9 Vehicle sales in China rose 24.2
percent to 2.1 million units in August from a year earlier, the
fastest monthly growth in more than three-and-a-half years, the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.
That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013,
topping a 23 percent year-on year rise in July and a 14.6
percent year-on-year increase in June.
In the first eight months of 2016, sales grew 11.4 percent
as compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales
to grow 6 percent this year.
