BEIJING, Sept 9 Vehicle sales in China rose 24.2 percent to 2.1 million units in August from a year earlier, the fastest monthly growth in more than three-and-a-half years, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 23 percent year-on year rise in July and a 14.6 percent year-on-year increase in June.

In the first eight months of 2016, sales grew 11.4 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)