BEIJING Oct 12 Auto sales in China rose 26.1
percent to 2.6 million vehicles in September from a year
earlier, as growth accelerated to a more than three-and-a-half
year high, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
said on Wednesday.
That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013,
topping a 24.2 percent year-on year rise in August and a 23
percent year-on-year increase in July.
In the first nine months of 2016, sales grew 13.2 percent
compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales
to grow 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)