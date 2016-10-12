BEIJING Oct 12 Auto sales in China rose 26.1 percent to 2.6 million vehicles in September from a year earlier, as growth accelerated to a more than three-and-a-half year high, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.

That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 24.2 percent year-on year rise in August and a 23 percent year-on-year increase in July.

In the first nine months of 2016, sales grew 13.2 percent compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)