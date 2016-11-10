BEIJING Nov 10 Auto sales in China rose 18.7
percent to 2.7 million vehicles in October from a year earlier,
slowing slightly from September to end a five-month streak of
strengthening sales, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers said on Thursday.
That compares to a 26.1 percent increase in September and a
24.2 percent year-on year rise in August.
In the first 10 months of 2016, sales grew 13.8 percent
compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
Last month, the association raised its forecast for
full-year 2016 growth to 7 percent, from 6 percent previously.
