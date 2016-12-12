(Corrects month to September from August in second paragraph)
BEIJING Dec 12 China auto sales in November
rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier to 2.9 million vehicles,
the sixth consecutive month of double-digit growth, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.
That compares with an 18.7 percent rise in October and a
26.1 percent rise in September.
In the first 11 months of 2016, sales grew 14.1 percent
compared with the previous year, the association said at a
briefing in Beijing.
In October, the association raised its forecast for
full-year 2016 growth to 7 percent, from 6 percent previously.
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Jake Spring)