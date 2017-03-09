BEIJING, March 9 Passenger vehicle sales in
China to retail customers rose 8.9 percent in February from a
year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on
Thursday.
Retail sales totalled 1.5 million vehicles in February,
according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first two
months of the year, passenger car sales fell 2.9 percent
compared to the same period a year ago.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose
statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the
industry, is due to report wholesale data for February on
Friday.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)