BEIJING, April 11 China vehicle sales rose 4.0
percent year-on-year in March from a year earlier to 2.5 million
vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
(CAAM) said on Tuesday.
That compares with a 22.4 percent increase in February and
0.2 percent growth in January.
In the first quarter of 2017, sales grew 7.0 percent
compared to the same period a year ago, the association said at
a briefing in Beijing.
In January, CAAM predicted that sales would rise 5 percent
this year, slowing from the 13.7 percent growth in 2016 due to
the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars.
