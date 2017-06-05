Nikkei ends flat as dollar/yen steadies, makes weekly gains
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
In the first five months of the year, the U.S. automaker said its sales fell 3.7 percent to 1,480,637 vehicles. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu)
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense