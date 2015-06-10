BEIJING, June 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier to 1.9 million vehicles, an industry association said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 0.5 percent decline in April and a 3.3 percent rise in March.

Sales increased 2.1 percent in the first five months of 2015 compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

CAAM in January said it expects combined sales for passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year but told reporters in March that sales could grow slower than last year's 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)