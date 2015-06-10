BEIJING, June 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 0.4
percent in May from a year earlier to 1.9 million vehicles, an
industry association said on Wednesday.
That compares with a 0.5 percent decline in April and a 3.3
percent rise in March.
Sales increased 2.1 percent in the first five months of 2015
compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.
CAAM in January said it expects combined sales for
passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1
million this year but told reporters in March that sales could
grow slower than last year's 6.9 percent.
