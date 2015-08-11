* July sales down 7.1 pct, 4th straight monthly drop
* Longest sales decline since 2008 global financial crisis
* Would-be customers wait and see as investments decimated
* Demand slump spreads from luxury to mass-market cars
* Uncertainty brings complications for VW, Ford, others
(Adds July sales figures, milestones)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Aug 11 The great Chinese stock slump
that first whacked luxury car sales is spreading to mass-market
brands as wannabe customers like Zhang Jiabin count the cost of
soured investments.
The 37-year-old food company executive lost nearly $6,500
when shares tumbled in June and July, and can't now afford the
new Volkswagen Tiguan sport-utility vehicle he had his eye on.
"I can't draw money," Zhang said, "I'll wait until (the market)
goes up."
Auto sales in China fell 7.1 percent in July from a year
earlier as many more who lost out in a trillion-dollar share
slump joined Zhang in delaying purchases. The monthly drop, the
biggest in two and a half years, was the fourth in a row and
marked China's longest streak of sales declines since at least
the 2008 global financial crisis.
Sales for January to July grew only 0.4 percent, the slowest
first seven months of the year since at least 2009, and global
brands from Ford Motor Co to Nissan Motor Co are
bracing for a sustained period of dwindling demand and depressed
prices. That will squeeze profit, create an inventory burden for
dealers and ramp up already-fierce competition.
China-based managers and executives at major global
automakers say that leaves companies now pushing staff hard to
meet targets despite the bleak outlook. Gloom over China's
economy was highlighted on Tuesday when it devalued the yuan
after a run of poor economic data.
At Volkswagen AG, China's best-selling car
brand, a regional manager at a sales subsidiary said the
automaker is pressing for staff to continue to meet targeted
sales numbers to protect its market share, forcing inventory on
dealers that will bite into their profit.
"The dealers are the first to cry," the manager said,
referring to tensions with the automaker.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman said financially healthy dealers
are part of the company's strategy as "only satisfied dealers
guarantee satisfied customers."
LIMITED OPTIMISM
At Ford, sixth-largest by sales in China, officials are
working to find ways to match uncertainty over the future of
sales trends with the necessity to plan production. Last Friday
the automaker said it sold 6 percent fewer cars in July than in
the same month last year, doubling the year-on-year decline from
June.
"The next two to four months will be the most important and
also the most difficult," said one person close to Ford with
knowledge of production plans. Short-term production adjustments
are growing more frequent, he said, leading suppliers to incur
greater costs.
"Any changes to the manufacturing plan of finished cars will
effect thousands of parts, thereby influencing hundreds of
suppliers," he said.
A Ford spokeswoman said production adjustments are normal
even with only a few days and weeks of lead time. Any
adjustments are in accordance with supplier contracts, she said.
While optimism is in short supply, Honda Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp have shown one way forward,
hoisting sales thanks to recent launches of new, ever-popular
SUVs.
Some analysts even predict a return to sales growth later
this year as the stock market stabilises. They see expansion in
high-single digit percentages next year, the strongest sales
since 2013, bearing in mind that China still has low levels of
car ownership compared with mature markets in the United States
and Europe.
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou, Norihiko Shirouzu and
Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)