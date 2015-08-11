(Repeats to new series of alerts, no change to text)
BEIJING Aug 11 Auto sales in China fell 7.1
percent in July from a year earlier to 1.5 million vehicles,
their biggest decline since February 2013, an industry
association said on Tuesday.
That compares with a 2.3 percent drop in June and a 0.4
percent decline in May. Sales have now fallen for four straight
months, their longest losing steak in at least five years,
highlighting the downward pressure on the market as the economy
slows.
Sales increased 0.4 percent in the first seven months of
2015 compared to a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in
Beijing.
Last month, CAAM slashed its 2015 growth forecast for auto
sales to 3 percent from 7 percent at the beginning of the year,
saying China's stock market slump helped to depress demand for
cars.
