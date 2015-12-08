* Passenger car sales expected to grow 10 pct in 2016

* Association forecast outpaces independent analysts' projections (Recasts with 2016 forecast; adds context)

BEIJING Dec 8 Passenger car sales in China are expected to grow 10 percent in 2016, roughly equivalent to this year's rate, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

The forecast is the first from an industry body, with independent analysts predicting 1-8 percent growth in passenger car sales next year in the world's largest car market.

Passenger car sales - narrowly defined as the sales of sedans, multi-purpose vehicles and sports utility vehicles - in China have grown 9.7 percent in the first 11 months of the year compared to a year ago, according to a statement on the association's website.

Vehicle sales growth in China virtually ground to a halt in the middle of this year as the stock market plummeted and economic growth notched down, before strongly rebounding in October when the central government cut taxes on small cars to jumpstart sales.

Passenger car sales totaled 2 million in November, rising 17.6 percent from a year earlier, the association said.

In the past week, General Motors, Toyota Motor , Honda Motor and Nissan Motor all reported double-digit sales growth in China for November, while Ford Motor posted 9 percent year-on-year growth for the month.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale passenger and commercial car sales data for November on Thursday.