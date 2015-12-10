(Corrects market share gain for 1.6 litres and below cars in
third paragraph to 1.9 percent on month, not 3.1 percent on
year; clarifies the figure relates to passenger cars only)
* Overall car sales up 20 pct
* Small engine segment gains 29 percent
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China grew at
the fastest pace in two years in November, rising 20 percent
from a year earlier, with sales gaining pace thanks to a
government tax cut, an industry association said on Thursday.
The second month of strong gains confirms that halving the
sales tax on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or below is driving
a rebound in the world's largest auto market, which was at risk
of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth.
Sales of cars in that segment grew 29 percent in November
year-on-year and gained 1.9 percentage points in passenger car
market share compared with the previous month, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in
Beijing.
November's increase in overall car sales was the largest
since October 2013 and compared with an 11.8 percent rise in
October and a 2.1 percent increase in September.
Sales rose 3.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015
compared with the same period a year earlier, putting the market
on track to beat the association's 3 percent forecast for the
year.
