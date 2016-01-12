* Beats 2015 forecast of 3 percent growth
* Macro economy pressure to continue
* Green car, SUV sales to maintain rapid growth
(Recasts with 2016 forecast, adds comments on macro economy,
green cars and SUVs)
By Meng Meng and Jake Spring
BEIJING, Jan 12 China vehicle sales are expected
to grow 6 percent in 2016, accelerating from last year on more
green cars and sport-utility vehicles even as macro economic
pressure continues to bite, an auto industry body said on
Tuesday.
Vehicle sales growth ground to a halt in mid-2015 as the
economy expanded at the slowest rate in 25 years and the stock
market slumped, although car sales rebounded late in the year
after the government cut taxes on small engine cars from
October.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said macro
economic pressures were unlikely to change in 2016, with
investment levels, manufacturing activity, inflation and other
economic indicators likely to continue weakening.
Last year's 4.7 percent rise in vehicle sales overshot the
association's 3 percent forecast, a downward revision from its
initial prediction of 7 percent growth for 2015.
Auto sales grew 6.9 percent in China in 2014.
"If only there's no stock market disaster in 2016, then the
market will not get any worse," said Yale Zhang, managing
director of Automotive Foresight.
Car exports will decrease 10 percent while imports will fall
20 percent in 2016, the association said.
Green car and sports-utility vehicle (SUV) sales will
however remain bright spots for the industry this year.
Battery electric and hybrid vehicles will double to 700,000
vehicles, the association said. SUV sales are set to rise 36
percent this year, it said.
Sales of so-called new energy vehicles quadrupled in 2015,
thanks to government subsidies and other preferential policies.
Overall sales have strongly rebounded since the government
halved sales taxes on cars with engines under 1.6 litres in
October, although analysts say the policy move may only undercut
longer term growth once it expires at the end of this
year.
In December, vehicle sales in the world's largest auto
market rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 million
units.
The country's vehicle sales totaled 24.6 million units last
year.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Ryan Woo
and Biju Dwarakanath)