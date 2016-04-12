* Sales rose 6 pct y/y in Q1, matching annual target
* MPV, commercial vehicle segments strengthen
* Green car sales growth falls
(Adds association comments, context)
BEIJING, April 12 Vehicle sales in China are
expected to grow 5 percent in the second quarter of 2016,
China's automakers association said on Tuesday, slowing slightly
from the first three months of the year.
The world's largest auto market grew 6 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) told a briefing in Beijing. That was in
line with the association's overall target for the year.
"For April, or even the second quarter, we are confident
that the good performance from the first quarter will continue,"
said Yao Jie, the association's Deputy Secretary-General.
The association is confident second quarter sales will be up
5 percent, he said.
China's market has entered a period of unprecedented
uncertainty, analysts say, as the economy expanded at its
slowest pace in 25 years in 2015.
Car sales nearly contracted last year before snapping back
thanks to a tax cut on small engine vehicles that extends until
the end of 2016.
In March, stronger demand for multi-purpose vehicles and
commercial vehicles sales contributed to the 8.8 percent rise in
overall sales for the month, Yao said.
March's growth compares with a 0.9 percent year-on-year
decrease in February, and a 7.7 percent rise in January.
A government tax cut on small engine vehicles enacted in
October that carries through the end of the year is continuing
to lift sales, association officials said, with that segment
growing 10.7 percent year-on-year last month.
Growth in new energy vehicle sales, a bright spot throughout
last year's slowdown, fell drastically as it is unclear whether
many local governments will renew subsidies this year.
Sales of "new energy vehicles", pure electric and plug-in
hybrid cars, grew only 46 percent, the first time in at least a
year CAAM has reported monthly growth of less than 100 percent
in the segment.
The association said last month that many local governments
have delayed releasing new subsidy policies for green cars this
year, and the subsequent uncertainty over whether subsidies
would decrease or continue at the previous rate hurt sales.
Local governments generally offer subsidies in addition to those
given by the central government.
Yao said Tuesday he hopes to see more clarity in the new
energy vehicle market and that he was satisfied with the
increase in March.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Simon Cameron-Moore)